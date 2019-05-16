The Alabama Army National Guard will host an Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday at Fort McClellan from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The event opens the fort up to the public so the public can see what the military does on a daily basis,” said Sgt. Arthur Jones, a spokesman for the base. “This is the only time the public is allowed out on post.”
Fort McClellan is the National Guard post on Alabama 21 on Anniston’s north side. It’s the still-active remnant of the Army’s larger Fort McClellan, which closed 20 years ago this week.
Jones said there will be 50 local vendors and seven food vendors at the event.
“We will have local high school bands performing from White Plains, Pleasant Valley and Oxford,” he said. “We will also have a large kid zone with five bouncy houses, a rock wall and games for them to play.”
The Anniston Army Depot will display items representing different branches of the military. There will also be military vehicles on display, including Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters.
The Alabama Army National Guard has hosted Armed Forces Day celebrations since 1999, Jones said.
People attending the event are asked to enter on Alabama 21 through Galloway Gate, once known as the northernmost gate to old fort complex. The event is free to the public.