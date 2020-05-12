Nan Roy, who worked in many Anniston-area nonprofits, dies at 89

David Christian is glad he and his family spent one last Mother’s Day with his mom, Nan Roy, even though she died that afternoon.
“Three of her four children were there that day. Some grandchildren were floating around, some spouses,” Christian said.
Christian, the youngest of her four children, said she’d battled cancer for two years before she died Sunday at her Anniston home. She was 89.
Those who remember her say she worked tirelessly to lift others up and give opportunities to those who wouldn’t have had them otherwise.
“She was a force of nature,” Christian said. “She dedicated her life to helping those in need.”
Roy was involved in numerous service groups, including the Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, United Way, Interfaith Ministries, the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Board and the Anniston High School Parent Teacher Association.
Christian said she had a knack for finding herself in leadership positions in many of those groups.
“That was one of her gifts: convincing other people to get involved,” Christian said.
Christian said she believed that public education was a “great equalizer” and worked to make the integration of Anniston City Schools successful, especially at a time when many white families were pulling their children out of the school system.
“It was no question that the Christian kids were going to be wherever Anniston City Schools put them that year,” Christian said.
Tim Cooper, director of the Arc, which advocates for people with intellectual disabilities, said she mentored him through his career.
“I remember her as always smiling,” Cooper said. “She wasn’t just in it to put her name out there. She was in it to make sure that the programs for those individuals were top-notch.”
Cooper said Roy and several parents of children with intellectual disabilities founded the Arc in 1960 before she became its first executive director. Last November, he said, the Arc presented Roy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its 60th anniversary banquet.
“From there, she developed the Arc as what it’s known for,” Cooper said. “Because of her, they know what our mission is.”
Cooper credited Roy with the Arc’s success for decades. He said he saw how she used her position as the Arc’s director to inspire others to make positive changes in the community.
“She had her hands on a lot of programs in this area that she helped others get started,” Cooper said.
Christian said he enjoyed spending the later stages of his mother’s life with her, and was especially happy when she married her husband, Ken, nearly a decade ago. Her first husband, William L. Christian, from whom she was divorced, died in 2004.
“It never occurred to me that she’d get married at 80,” Christian said. “But she found a lovely man, and he found her and they shared a life together for the last decade of her life.”
Christian on Tuesday said he’d gone through nearly 30 photo albums of his mother’s. He said he wanted to remember her at every stage of her life.
Roy leaves behind her husband, Ken Roy; four children, Alan, Steve and David Christian and Sharon Foley; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and countless friends, Christian said.
“She had a lot of people who she was close to throughout her life,” Christian said.
Christian said the family plans to have a private ceremony in the coming days, and is planning to host a memorial service sometime in the future, when it is safer to have larger gatherings.