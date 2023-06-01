 Skip to main content
Murder case goes to grand jury

Snider mother and son charged in death of DeAngelo Allen

 A Calhoun County judge bound over to the grand jury the case of DeAngelo “Dee” Allen, an Anniston man who was killed last September. 

Keither Snider and her son, Gavin Snider, were both charged with murder in connection with Allen’s death in early May after an extensive investigation by the Anniston Police Department.  

JusticeForDee

Family members of Allen attend Thursday’s hearing wearing #JusticeForDee pins on their shirts.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.