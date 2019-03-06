Severe weather including tornadoes and damaging straight line winds are forecast for central Alabama on Saturday, according to Jim Westland, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Calera.
“We’re kinda looking at Saturday, Saturday afternoon and especially into Saturday night for another potential severe weather stretch,” Westland said.
By Sunday morning the severe threat will move to the south around the Interstate 85 area, where devastating storms hit last weekend according to Westland.
“It may be an overnight kind of thing which is a little concerning for us,” Westland said.
Westland said the Anniston area will experience a warming trend beginning on Thursday — the high by Saturday will be 69 degrees.
Westland said that March is the “meteorological spring” and temperature jumps can happen rapidly.
“It becomes a battleground between summer and winter and our weather gets stormy through those transitional periods,” Westland said.
But on Wednesday, area residents were enjoying dry skies and sunshine.
Tim Burkhart and Danny Stephens readied their bikes before embarking on a 14-mile exclusion at the beginning of the Chief Ladiga Trail in Anniston.
Westland characterized the weather the area has been experiencing as “typical,” however that summation does not set well with Burkhart, 52, who said “it’s not typical.”
“It’s crazy weather, this is Alabama weather but it’s very unusual this year. We’ve had so much rain, the rain has just been so ungodly this year, just amazing,” Stephens, 62, said.
“It will be 25 degrees one day and 65 degrees the next, 30 or 40 degree difference,” said Stephens.
At nearby Elwell Park in Weaver, only Chelsea Norris and her 2-year-old daughter, Adalea, were out enjoying the park’s amenities.
“It’s cold, it’s windy but it’s really pretty, that’s why we decided to come today. I figured there wouldn't be a lot of people here,” Norris said.
Norris said she is not looking forward to the severe weather this weekend.
“I’m looking forward to the nice weather tomorrow,” Norris said.