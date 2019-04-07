A Mississippi man died in a single-vehicle crash just outside Oxford Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama state troopers.
Matthew Minor, 57, was killed when the 2012 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 20 west and overturned about a half mile west of Oxford, according to Cpl. Jimmy Harrell, spokesman for the state trooper post in Jacksonville.
County coroner Pat Brown said that Minor was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 p.m. Brown said there were also four children and a woman in the vehicle, though he was uncertain of their condition.
Attempts to reach Harrell by phone were not immediately successful Sunday evening.