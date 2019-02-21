Drivers had to decide to traverse a section of Chosea Springs Rd. In White Plains or turn around. Several did both as heavy rains in the NE Alabama area has caused minor flooding in parts of Calhoun County. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The driver of a 4 wheel drive SUV "plays" in the muddy water that's spilled over the banks of the swollen Coldwater Creek in Oxford after heavy rainfall in the area the last few days. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Throughout the week, Alabama Power reported in a Thursday afternoon news release, lake levels have risen and are expected to increase over the next few days due to the rainfall.
The company wrote that some storage reservoirs on the Coosa and Black Warrior rivers have reached summer pool levels or higher.
Nearly 2 inches of rain had fallen at the Anniston Regional Airport over 36 hours, from 12 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, according to data from an automated weather station there.
Meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite, with the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said rainfall Thursday and Friday is not expected to be as heavy as it was the previous days.
However, Satterwhite said, a larger weather system is expected to move through Calhoun County on Saturday night, which poses the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms.
So far, Militano said, Iron City Motorway is the only road to be reported as flooded. No car accidents due to recent weather have been reported, Militano said.
The lake at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park was over its banks Thursday morning. Park director Jack Deal said a small part of the walking track’s west end was flooded, but that pedestrians were able to use the rest of the track.
On the other end of Oxford, Coldwater Creek was over its banks. At least two drivers could be seen sloshing their vehicles around the flooded area.
According to Satterwhite, floodwaters can loosen ground on the roads and cause cars driving over them to wash away.
Satterwhite said it takes about a foot of moving water to wash away a small car, and larger trucks can be swept away by between 18 and 24 inches.
Satterwhite warned people to avoid getting near flood waters because of hazards caused by wildlife. Sometimes, Satterwhite said, floodwaters can contain sewage runoff, fire ant colonies and venomous snakes.
Calhoun County was placed under a flood watch Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service. The watch went into effect at noon on Tuesday and is slated to end at 6 a.m. Friday.
Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.