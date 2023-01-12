 Skip to main content
Merrill moving to engineering firm, doesn’t rule out return to public office

MONTGOMERY — Next week when he leaves public office, Secretary of State John Merrill will begin work for a large, private engineering firm. But he’s not ruling out a return to public office in the future.

Starting Monday, Merrill will be the director of public policy and strategic markets for Jackson, Miss., based Waggoner Engineering.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. (Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star/file)