Local student bike teams will ride the McClellan Bike Trails to celebrate the trail’s grand opening Wednesday.
Members of the Donoho School, Jacksonville High and Cheaha Mountain Biking student teams will be the first to ride the trail before it opens to the public.
“This will be their home trail in a way,” said Julie Moss, McClellan Development Authority director. “So this will give them the opportunity to ride the trails and tell us what they think.”
The trail is certified by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a group that holds competitions for middle and high school bike teams across the county. The certification means the trail will be eligible to host NICA races.
Moss said the first race will likely take place March 7-8.
Following the grand opening, the trail will be open from dawn to dusk each day.