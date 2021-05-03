March 25 storm repair, rebuild loans available from federal government

Locals who lost homes or businesses in the severe storms March 25-26 can apply for low-interest disaster loans, the federal Small Business Administration has announced.
According to a news release from the administration, the loans became available after a disaster declaration by President Joe Biden. Calhoun County residents and businesses (along with residents of Bibb, Clay, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph and Shelby counties) can apply for disaster loans by visiting disasterloan.sba.gov. Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, and up to $40,000 for damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses can apply for up to $2 million for repairs or replacement of real estate, equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Interest rates are as low as 3 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofits and 1.25 percent for homeowners and renters, according to the SBA. Terms are up to 30 years.
Customer support is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST seven days a week by phone at 800-659-2955 or email at FOCE-Help@sba.gov.
Small businesses and most nonprofits can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans in Talladega, Cleburne, Blount, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Etowah, Greene, Marengo, Saint Clair, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties by visiting the same website.
Non-loan assistance from FEMA is also available through the agency’s mobile app, by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362. Calhoun County residents can also visit the county Emergency Management Agency website at calhounema.org/assistance for more information on what type of assistance they can receive and how to apply.