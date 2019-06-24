A one-car crash Monday morning left a Gadsden man dead after his van flipped on U.S. 431.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said 70-year-old Oscar Monroe Harp was pronounced dead at around 11:45 a.m.
Brown said Harp was driving his early model Ford van south on U.S. 431, just north of Alabama 204, when he lost control of the car, which crossed into the northbound lanes and overturned.
Brown said Harp died as a result of blunt force trauma. According to Brown, authorities have not determined why Harp lost control of the van.