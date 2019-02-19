A wreck in the Eulaton community claimed the life of a Florence man Tuesday afternoon.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the victim as 32-year-old Shannon Bevis.

Brown said no one witnessed the crash, but authorities believe Bevis was driving east on Bynum Leatherwood when his Ford Fiesta hydroplaned, left the road and hit a tree near the intersection with Gate 8 Road.

Bevis is thought to have died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:09 p.m., according to Brown. Bevis had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Brown said.

According to Brown, state troopers were investigating the wreck. Attempts to reach troopers on Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

