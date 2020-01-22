Man found dead during annual homeless count

On Wednesday, as she does at least once per year, Lori Floyd set out to check on her friend Fred.
Fred wasn’t exactly a regular at the Right Place, the nonprofit that Lori Floyd runs in downtown Anniston. He was one of the dozen homeless people Floyd tries to talk to regularly, people who live mostly in and under the abandoned houses in the city’s urban core.
Floyd hadn’t heard from Fred in months. So when volunteers fanned out across the city Wednesday for their annual count of Anniston’s homeless, Floyd made sure to stop at a yellow house on Gurnee Avenue, just a stone’s throw from where people park their cars to go do business at the County Administration Building.
The last time Floyd found Fred, he was in the yellow house, living at the top of a broken blue staircase.
“Whoever’s here, they must have an income, because they’re ordering pizza — or they can get free pizza,” she said, as she opened a door and turned on her cell phone’s flashlight to peer up the narrow staircase.
Two Little Caesar’s boxes lay at the bottom of the staircase. At the top of the staircase — Floyd had to take care to avoid missing stairs — were stacked a dozen more. On the top floor, a few unfurnished rooms smelled faintly like urine.
Floyd peeked into one of those rooms and gasped.
“I see him,” she said. “He’s dead.”
Counting the homeless
A body lay across a mattress on the floor. A tearful Floyd called 911. Her voice was subdued but matter-of-fact, like someone reporting the death of a parent long sick with a terminal disease.
“He’s deceased,” she told the operator, as sirens wailed in the background. “He’s been here for some time.”
She told them Fred’s full name, first and last. Later she’d tell police she knew the name of the man on the mattress — knew it so well, she’d bet money that the man was the Fred she knew. She knew he often carried ID, she said, and she suggested police look for it.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown was less confident. He said later Wednesday that an ID matching Floyd’s client Fred was indeed found in the house, but it was impossible to confirm or deny whether the ID matched the remains. A DNA test might provide a match to Fred, who’d given a DNA sample during a jail sentence. But results on that test could take some time.
Responding medics said the body had likely been there for two months. Floyd said she’d heard rumors, in recent weeks, that Fred had died. That was the word on the street from homeless people, she said, some of whom claimed to have already found his body in the woods. She’d checked out similar rumors before, only to find Fred still getting by in the yellow house, at the top of his staircase.
Floyd said Fred suffered from mental illness that often went untreated, and that he often drank heavily. The lack of alcohol bottles among the pizza boxes, she said, was a sign that he had his drinking under control at the end. Fred was at least 62, she said. That was the minimum age for a Social Security-funded program that Floyd was trying to enroll him in.
Floyd told all of that to a police officer who arrived on the scene. The officer initially seemed to have a hard time getting his head around Floyd’s presence in the house. How are you related to the deceased, he asked.
It was, admittedly, an unusual situation. Once a year, local homeless agencies across northeastern Alabama hold a point-in-time count. Volunteers canvass areas where homeless people are known to hang out, asking them to fill out forms that help local agencies get a grip on the number of homeless in a city.
For Floyd, who’s more familiar with the local homeless population than most, the count amounts to a kind of rough hike through the center of the city. Leading a pair of reporters through the streets, she peered into the crawlspaces under abandoned houses, peeked through broken windows, or walked right into doorless houses, pausing only to shout hello to anyone who might be sheltering there.
The unicorn
The results of Wednesday’s count won’t be known for some time. But locals already know some things about Anniston’s homeless population.
Thirty-seven people spent the night at the emergency warming station at Carver Community Center on Tuesday, when temperatures outside dipped into the mid-20s. That center is open to the homeless any time the temperature drops below freezing; volunteers said Tuesday’s total was the highest count ever for the warming station.
And they’re pretty sure they know why. The Salvation Army men’s shelter on Noble Street closed almost a year ago, leaving many of the city’s homeless men without a place to go.
The closure brought the city’s homeless issue into the public eye, but Floyd and other homeless advocates say homeless numbers were at crisis levels long before the Salvation Army shelter shut down.
City Council members on Tuesday night debated a possible fix for the problem. Noland Health, owner of the former Beckwood Manor nursing home on Leighton Avenue, has offered to give the 85-bed facility to the city for use as a shelter for homeless people.
A coalition of local nonprofits, including the Right Place group run by Floyd, hopes to lease the former Beckwood building from the city, opening a shelter that would take in homeless people with a heavy emphasis on providing services to get them on their feet. Floyd describes the building as a “unicorn of shelters,” almost too good to be true, with separate rooms that could house individual people or families. Noland plans to donate not just the building but the furniture inside, city officials have said.
Asked whether the more intense programming planned for the proposed Leighton Avenue shelter could have saved Fred, Floyd was reluctant to speculate. Who knew what caused his death? Still, she said, with more shelter beds available, she said, “maybe he wouldn’t have had to die alone.”
The Noland offer could get a vote in the council as early as the first week of February — but the proposal doesn’t have unanimous council support. At least one councilman, Ben Little, said he’d oppose the plan largely because it’s in his ward. Little, from Ward 3, said any new shelter should instead go to Ward 4.
‘A different perspective on life’
Wednesday’s homeless count isn’t the same as the U.S. Census. Floyd, who is on the local census committee, said there will be another effort later this year to reach the area’s homeless for the decennial count. An undercount — not uncommon among the hard-to-reach homeless population — could ultimately cost the area some federal funding.
Many of Wednesday’s people-counters were on their very first homeless count. Dozens of students from Jacksonville State University’s social work program gathered at the Right Place early Monday to make peanut-butter sandwiches and stuff them into Ziploc bags, part of care packages the counters try to hand to each homeless person they encounter.
“It definitely gives you a different perspective on life,” said Allison Crosson, one of the JSU students. She interns at Interfaith Ministries, where homeless people regularly drop in for coffee or help.
“The simple things in life — clothes, cars — there are a lot of people who just don’t have access to what they need,” she said.
Later, on her hike through the streets, Floyd told reporters she was glad that she went on the search for Fred, rather than sending one of the students. It takes some experience, she said, to know where to look.
Floyd led reporters to several abandoned downtown houses, all near the County Administration Building. All but one showed signs of recent human habitation. In one house, Modelo beer bottles and a prepaid cell phone box lay scattered near a mattress. In another, pecan shells and food containers lay on the floor near a spread-out blanket.
“They even have a broom, God love them,” Floyd said in that house.
One house brought back memories. Floyd recalled how, years before, she’d entered the same house looking for people and found a set of false teeth in a jar. Later, she encountered a man in Zinn Park who had no teeth.
“I said, hey, are your teeth in a jar in a house back there?” Floyd said. The man said yes.
It was Floyd’s first encounter with the man she calls Fred.