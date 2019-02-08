A 40-year-old Anniston man was found dead Friday afternoon at the YMCA on 14th Street, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Brown said the man was found by a member in a lounge area adjacent to a locker room at around 2:30 p.m. It appears, Brown said, that he died in the early morning hours.
According to Brown, no foul play is suspected in the man’s death. However, Brown said, Anniston police were investigating the man's death Friday; police investigators at the scene said they could not comment.