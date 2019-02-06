An Alexandria man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to kill the director of an Anniston drug addiction treatment center on Jan. 29.
Robert Carl Jones, 38, who lists an address on U.S. 431, was charged with making the threat Feb. 1.
Tony Hamm, the director of Tri-County Outreach, said prosecutors notified him that Jones told his own mother that he planned to “come to my office and blow my head off,” during a phone call from the Calhoun County Jail.
When given the option by prosecutors to press charges against Jones, Hamm said he took it.
“It made me feel really uncomfortable,” Hamm said.
Hamm said Jones was discharged from a court-ordered program at Tri-County Outreach for starting his own drug addiction treatment service and trying to take clients. Hamm said he believes Jones blames him for the arrest.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jones was listed as an inmate on the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. Court documents show his bond for the terrorist threat charge is set at $1 million.
Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony, which can be penalized by a maximum of 10 years in prison and $15,000 in fines, according to state law.
Jones’ first appearance hearing was held Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25.