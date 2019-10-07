Authorities charged an Anniston man Friday after he allegedly had sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16 last month.
The 18-year-old man was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with second-degree rape.
According to major crimes unit investigator Jay Harrington, the man raped the victim between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at a home in Alexandria. According to Harrington, the man and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Harrington said the man was charged after he turned himself in.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, with bond set at $15,000, and was released on bond the day of his arrest.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
State law defines second-degree rape as when someone over the age of 18 has sexual intercourse with someone who is not legally able to consent, which includes minors younger than 16 and those who are “mentally defective.”
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.