One of the primary things to consider when covering a small town for a newspaper, whether as a photographer or writer, is the goings-on of the local people, according to Bill Wilson.
“People said, ‘We want to see people’s faces. We want to see people we know,’” Wilson said.
Wilson started as a photographer at The Anniston Star in 1987. In 2017, he began writing as well and is now the editor of the Cleburne News, which covers Cleburne County.
On Tuesday, around 40 community members gathered in the auditorium at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County for “Life in a Small Town,” Wilson’s photo-presentation about covering Cleburne County.
He was the third Star photographer to deliver a program at the library in recent months. Teresa Kiser, library director, said the presentations gave the photographers a chance to talk about what they were thinking when they shot the photos.
“I think one of the things in The Anniston Star that really attracts people are the photos,” Kiser said.
One of the faces that appeared in the presentation was also in the audience.
Drucilla Grizzard, 80, said she decided to come after she saw Wilson at the Ranburne Town Council meeting on Monday and he told her she was in the presentation.
Other locals featured in the presentation included an award-winning winemaker, master gardner and several others.
“We take a lot of kids’ pictures,” Wilson said. “People like to see their kids in the paper.”
The presentation featured pictures of children throughout the year, including three young girls playing in mud.
“‘Children who play in mud live longer’ is what they told me,” Wilson said.
In addition to young children, the presentation included photographs from different sporting events, including baseball, basketball and football.
“Like a lot of small Southern towns, football is really big there,” Wilson said.
There were pictures of athletes and coaches, but also “Cleburne County Sights,” which are people in the stands at football games.
The presentation also included photos from the community that were less likely to provoke a smile from the crowd. These included photographs of tractor-trailers that were no longer upright.
“I-20 runs through Cleburne County, and it gets its fair share of really bad wrecks,” Wilson said.
The presentation also included several landscape and nature pictures and concluded with a few questions from the audience.
One man asked “Canon or Nikon?”
Nikon, Wilson replied, adding, “I use anything I’ve got. For me it’s more about the picture than the camera.”