Ray Edwards filled an inflatable water slide with air at Lagarde Park on Friday morning, on the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year and the first day of summer.
Edwards sets up inflatables part-time for Your Kids Party World, a Gadsden business owned by one of his friends. The Gadsden City High School teacher and coach says inflatables only take a few minutes to put up, and — if you know how to fold them right — aren’t too tough to take down at the end of the day. A few hours later, the sun would bear down on the park and kick temperatures up to a searing 92 degrees just in time for a birthday party. Around 10:30 that morning, though, the heat was merely unbearable.
“I’m actually a winter guy,” Edwards said, standing beside the 18-foot tall, rainbow-striped inflatable. “I just like being cold.”
Cold weather is a long way off for Alabama, but daylight hours will get shorter as the winter solstice on Dec. 21 approaches.
Friday was the summer solstice, the day the sun rises highest in the sky before dipping back below the horizon, thanks to the tilt of the Earth as it revolves around the sun. By December, the Earth’s southern hemisphere will be tilted toward the sun, and Australians will celebrate Christmas in their swim trunks while Alabamians settle into the start of winter. According to the U.S. Naval Observatory, the sun was to set on Friday at 7:57 p.m. in Anniston, but will go down at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 21.
But sunset was hours away Friday morning. Kertrina Vega was preparing to host the birthday party for her now-10-year-old daughter, Nayomi, and she said she was likely to get on the water slide, too.
“I don’t see why not,” the Anniston mother and nursing assistant said. “I’m going to have to cool off at some point.”
She expected around 20 kids to come to the party, or maybe 30 if things went well. Nayomi has a lot of friends from school and church, and family members, too, Vega said. She’d already told Nayomi about the inflatable because she was too excited to keep it a birthday surprise.
Like Edwards, though, Vega wouldn’t mind a quick leap forward to winter and shorter days.
“I don’t mind it getting dark early,” she said. “It brings everybody in. And when it tends to be light out longer, you stay running.”
The party was set to end around 4 p.m., she said, after the kids had run out their energy. She was putting up decorations, and getting ready to provide sunblock and sunglasses for the small army of incoming children. Later that night, Nayomi had dance practice at church. Vega said she would “keep on truckin’” through the long day, and Nayomi should sleep easily later.
“I know by the time she gets home I won’t have to worry about that,” she said.
Edwards said he’d come back after the party to pack up the rainbow slide, and then he’d get on with his weekend. He said he had no big plans for the long day stretching out before him.
“I’m going to go home and cut some grass,” he said.