Local motorcycle club hosts Saturday fundraiser for child advocacy group

A local motorcycle club is holding two fundraisers benefiting CASA of the Cheaha Region this Saturday and the next.
The Mount Cheaha chapter of the Alabama Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will host a cookout at Hooligan Harley-Davidson in Oxford from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, with hot dogs, cheeseburgers and live music by Anniston jam band Nothing Noble. Food costs only a donation to CASA, a nonprofit that provides volunteer advocates to spend time with minors involved in court cases and represent them in court proceedings.
The local chapter of the motorcycle club was founded a little over two years ago, according to its president, Shawn Ankerich, and its members had looked for local organizations to support and help grow alongside the chapter.
“Our club supports military, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders — all fields that are overlooked when everything is going fine,” Ankerich said by phone Wednesday. “We felt like CASA falls into that; they work hard every day, and put a lot of time and energy into their work with the kids.”
On July 17, the group will host a “poker ride,” in which each participant picks up a poker card from a handful of stops along the way, the first of which is the CASA office in Anniston. Registration starts at Hooligan Harley-Davidson at noon and the ride starts at 2 p.m. (Another ride benefiting Rockin’ P Rescue begins at Hooligan with registration at 9 a.m. and a ride at noon.)
Laura Miller, CASA director, said the organization has about 500 kids in need of a volunteer advocate, but can only cover about half with the volunteers available. The children are often involved in cases of neglect or abuse, or other situations that might call their safety into question.
Each volunteer is a court-appointed special advocate — or CASA. Volunteers spend time with the kids one-on-one, learn about their lives and needs — how they’re doing in school, what their home life is like — and later speak on their behalf to the county Department of Human Resources and court system, helping determine what happens next.
Opportunities like the cookout and bike ride not only raise money, Miller said, but help CASA spread the word about their need for volunteers to a wider audience.
“We serve a diverse group of children and families, and we look for partners and sponsors and donors and supporters of all different backgrounds and experiences,” Miller said.
Lori Adams, outreach coordinator for CASA, said most everything the group does that isn’t directly related to its work with children goes back to creating more awareness and recruiting more volunteers. The group needs another 40 or so volunteers to manage its full caseload, she explained.
“The national CASA research tells us that for children with a CASA, they are more likely to finish high school, more likely to spend less time in foster care and less likely to return to foster care,” Adams said. “The impact is pretty huge in terms of getting them through the system faster and more effectively.”
Those interested in volunteering can visit cheahacasa.org or call Adams at 678-488-4387.
Hooligan Harley-Davidson is located at 231 Davis Loop in Oxford.