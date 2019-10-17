Law enforcement and court officials from the Anniston and Oxford areas announced Thursday they had received more than $1.2 million in grant money from the U. S. Department of Justice.
According to Jay Town, U.S. attorney of the Northern Alabama District, the money will be used for training and technology.
“This isn’t for cars and bullets and guns, this is to make our policing strategies wiser, smarter, faster; to use data-driven policing to inform our officers, our departments and our partners where our crime is and where our criminals are so we can surge our resources in areas where they will be most effective,” Town said.
According to Town, the money will allow officers to be trained on how to use a variety of resources and how to share information between agencies.
“It’s very important, when we are using crime intelligence, that that crime intelligence is not hoarded by any agency because, as you know, crime crosses city boundaries, county boundaries,” Town said. “Being here on the eastern part of the Northern District of Alabama, we know that it crosses the state lines just as easily.”
Capt. Curtis McCants said Anniston police received $496,000, which will be used to strategically install cameras around the city. McCants said he hopes it will prevent crimes as well as make them easier to resolve.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said his agency received nearly $300,000, which will be invested in technology.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell, who presides over the county’s veterans court, said the court will receive around $500,000 over the next four years from the Department of Justice.
“It gives us a better opportunity, more resources to serve those who have served us,” Howell said.
Partridge said local law enforcement has pushed over the past nine months for a shift to “intelligence-led policing,” which has been made possible through working relationships between local agencies and federal partners.
Town said law enforcement, city council members, mayors and the district attorney’s office have previously all embraced cooperative help from the Department of Justice.
“What we all believe in collective is the most important is that we’re reducing violent crime, reducing drug crimes,” Town said.