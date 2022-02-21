Local Family Dollar stores not impacted by potentially contaminated products

Family Dollar, Inc. has initiated a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that were stored and shipped to 404 stores from its distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present due to the presence of rodents and rodent activity at that center.
There are 14 Alabama locations listed as being affected by the recall; however, the three area locations in Anniston, Heflin and Jacksonville are not affected according to a company press release.
Family Dollar is reporting five Tuscaloosa locations are impacted by the recall. Locations in Aliceville, Brookwood, Eutaw, Linden, Livingston, Moundville, Sulligent, Vernon and York are also involved in the recall process.
The alert issued by the FDA incudes human foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications.
Family Dollar ceased distribution of products from the Arkansas facility within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on-site, whose investigation ended Feb. 11.
The company says it is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall and all of the affected stores have been notified to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Consumers that may have bought affected products may return the products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.
Family Dollar has established a consumer service phone line at 888-636-7687 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.