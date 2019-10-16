For many, Halloween means trick-or-treating on the night of Oct. 31 and bingeing on candy for the next week or so. But some local organizations and communities this year are bringing Halloween festivities to town a little earlier and drawing large crowds in the process.
Janis Burns, Jacksonville’s parks and recreation director, said her city is just one of several communities, churches and neighborhoods to host fall festivals, which she sees as a safer alternative to walking door to door and taking candy from strangers.
According to Burns, the events also reduce safety risks for children with allergies or conditions that prevent them from eating certain types of candy.
“Kids are going to dress up, go out and do things,” Burns said. “This gives them a safe environment and a more structured environment to still have that fun.”
Neewollah on Noble
Main Street Anniston is planning Neewollah on Noble, set from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kids who attend will have the chance to trick-or-treat along Noble Street, compete in a costume contest and partake in other fall activities.
According to previous Star reports, early organizers decided in 2013 on the name Neewollah, which is “Halloween” backwards, to be inclusive to those who don’t celebrate the holiday.
Since then, The Star reported, the event has always drawn a sizeable crowd.
Trick-Or-Treat on Main
Kids who go to the city of Oxford’s Trick or Treat on Main from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 can expect a full schedule of Halloween events, including trick-or-treating through the city’s downtown area, Halloween-themed contests, story times, inflatables and games.
According to a news release from the city, the event brings thousands to the downtown area each year and is free to the public.
Flashlight Candy Hunt and Festival
Burns, who organizes the event, said it’s been a Jacksonville staple for nearly a decade.
This year, she said, the event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Frogtown soccer field, near the Jacksonville Community Center.
Burns said kids who come can plan on spending several hours playing a variety of games before all of the lights are turned off on the field and the kids get to hunt for candy. According to Burns, it costs $5 per child younger than 12 to attend.