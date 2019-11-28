As calendars roll past Thanksgiving and toward December, many local communities plan to light up light-pole snowflakes and cruise floats down cordoned-off streets in honor of the holiday season.
New to the holiday menu this year is Oxford’s Magic of Lights, a mile-long drive-through light show at Choccolocco Park. The park will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 4 for light-seekers to get their holiday fill. Admission is $20 per car Monday through Thursday or $25 Friday through Sunday.
A slew of other holiday-themed events are set throughout the Month around Northeast Alabama:
Dec. 1
Piedmont’s tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. at the downtown gazebo on Center Avenue in the city.
Dec. 2
Monday will be a day of lightings in Jacksonville. Jacksonville State University will light up its decorations at 4:30 p.m. in front of the president’s house on University Circle, with the city lighting a tree on the Public Square at 6 p.m.
Piedmont’s Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. on Main Street, where the 2019 World Series champion Piedmont youth baseball team will serve as grand marshals.
Talladega’s parade is set for 6 p.m. Monday from the intersection of Battle Street and Haynes Street, around the public square, to Spring Street.
Dec. 3
Jacksonville’s parade, themed “A Country Time Christmas,” is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The parade will travel up Pelham Road toward JSU.
Dec. 5
Lincoln’s annual parade is set for 6:30 on Thursday with a tree lighting ceremony to follow in Randolph Park.
Dec. 6
Alexandria is set to hold its annual “Christmas in the Valley” party from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the community center.
Dec. 7
Weaver’s Christmas Village Craft Show is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elwell Park.
Dec. 8
Weaver’s Christmas Village will continue from noon Sunday until 6 p.m. as the city’s parade runs from Weaver Elementary School to Elwell Park at 2 p.m.
Dec. 10
The Annual Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. on Noble Street.
The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Santa Storytime at 4 p.m. Kids can visit and get pictures with Santa after the story.
Dec. 12
Oxford’s Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Floats, vehicles and walkers will proceed from Choccolocco Street to Main Street, then to Snow Street.
Dec. 13
Heflin’s Holiday on Ross will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a theme of Disney’s “Frozen.” Games, vendors and rides will be located behind City Hall.
Dec. 14
Heflin’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights is set for 6 p.m. in the midst of Holidays on Ross.
Dec. 16
The Choccolocco Heritage Society is to hold a communitywide Christmas party at 6 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church next to Choccolocco Museum. White Plains High School’s band will perform, while food and hot chocolate will be available.
Dec. 17
Piedmont High School’s band, the Blue Knights, will perform a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.