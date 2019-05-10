Vernon Johns was the predecessor to Martin Luther King Jr. at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church and a pioneer in the civil rights movement.
Fourth grader Riley Owen wants people to know who Johns was.
“Nobody really knew about him because they all thought it was Martin Luther King Jr. that did it,” Owen said.
Owen was one of roughly 100 White Plains Elementary students who dressed up as figures from Alabama history, part of the school's yearly Living History Museum, held Friday.
“It is a great way to end the school year,” said Wendy Turner, fourth grade teacher of Alabama history at White Plains.
Turner said the students spent the year learning Alabama history, and last week they took a trip to Montgomery. Living History gives the students an opportunity to show off everything they have learned.
According to Turner, Paul “Bear” Bryant, the legendary Alabama football coach, and Helen Keller, who overcame being deaf and blind to become a well-known author and activist, are the popular choices every year.
“He was a great coach, and I like to watch Alabama play,” Trevor Hill said in his crimson sports coat and houndstooth fedora.
Turner said this year she had more astronauts, including Mae Jemison, Jim Voss and Henry Hartsfield, than in the past.
“She reminded me of myself,” Zion Phillips said of Mae Jemison.
Phillips also noted that she and Jemison have the same birthday.
Another popular choice new this year was Mia Hamm, a retired professional soccer player, according to Turner. Brooklyn Jordan said she chose Hamm because the soccer player inspires her.
Annabell Wilkins wore a T-shirt with “Giants” on it and a backwards baseball cap in her portrayal of Willie Mays, former Major League Baseball player, who spent most of his career with the New York/San Francisco Giants.
“He had a lot of courage. He was amazing and he inspired me to be myself,” said Wilkins about Mays.
Josué Mendoza also chose a figure he felt was brave, Chief Tuskaloosa, a Native American chief and namesake of the city of Tuscaloosa.
“He stood up for his people,” Mendoza said.
Other students chose based on their own interests.
Britany Martinez and Starley Rose Welch both chose Emmylou Harris, singer, songwriter and musician, because they like to sing and make up songs in their free time.
Cadence Clay chose Kathryn Tucker Windham, the first female journalist for The Alabama Journal, because she likes Windham’s stories and wants to become a writer or illustrator.
“I really like the idea of writing,” Clay said.
Other students had help choosing a historical figure, taking recommendations from their family or choosing figures they resemble.
“My grandma told me to,” Aaron Eades said when asked why he chose Taylor Hicks, a singer known for winning the fifth season of “American Idol.”
Gray Reid also chose a singer because of his family.
“We listen to him a lot on the radio and we really like listening to him,” Reid said about Hank Williams Jr., who he portrayed.
Part of the reason Nanisha Willis chose Rosa Parks, well-known civil rights activist, is because her great-grandmother looked just like Parks, according to her mother. Willis also has her own reason for selecting Parks.
“She stood up for herself and she is my hero.”