Leaders: Economic incentives will be priority in legislative session

MONTGOMERY — When the Alabama Legislature meets in March, one of leadership's first priorities will be a package of bills to extend and modify the tax incentives the state offers potential employers.

“I think this issue is one of the most important issues to address,” Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said Wednesday. “(The bills) will be a highlight right off the bat.”