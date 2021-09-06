Lake Martin to stay full longer this year, past Labor Day

Lake season will be a little longer this year in central Alabama.
The boating and recreation season on Lake Martin will extend into fall. Alabama Power has announced it will maintain the summer water level on the manmade lake until Oct. 15. Most years, the drawdown from the summer level typically begins in September and reaches winter levels by mid-November.
Higher water levels allow boating and swimming. Lower water levels help the reservoir capture and store fall and winter rain.
This year’s drawdown will be followed by an extra three-foot drawdown from Dec. 31 through Feb. 17, 2022, which Alabama Power is required to perform every six years under the utility’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license. The drawdown schedule could be impacted by weather, according to Alabama Power.