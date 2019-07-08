The Knox Concert Series, which for decades brought well-known musical acts to Anniston, will hold its final set of concerts in 2020, organizers announced Monday.
“After much consideration, strategic planning and collaboration among our volunteers, we must announce the 74th season of Series concerts will be the last,” organizers announced on the concert series Facebook page.
Founded in 1917 as the Anniston Chorale Club, the organization later reorganized as the Knox Music Club. By the 1940s, the group began bringing professional musicians to the Model City for concerts, usually of classical music.
Over the decades, concert organizers branched out, booking symphony orchestras and opera singers while also attracting pop acts to perform in the city. The schedule for the next 12 months includes the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra; Kenny G; and the Allman Betts Band, formed by sons of members of the Allman Brothers band.
The announcement said an annual performance of the ballet “The Nutcracker” would continue as would a regular performance of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra; both of those programs are directed at area schoolchildren. The announcement also said the organization “will begin to actively seek out new and exciting collaborations to enhance the cultural life of our region.”
Attempts to reach Knox board chairman Phil Webb and concert organizer Mandi King weren’t immediately successful Monday.
This story will be updated.