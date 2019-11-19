The colleagues of Anniston attorney Jerry Oglesby knew him for his upbeat attitude, kind courtroom demeanor and professionalism, they said Tuesday.
Oglesby, 79, died Sunday due to complications from a stroke, according to his wife, Jean Ann.
He was recognized in 2017 by the state Bar Association for 50 years in service to the law, commemorated with a lapel pin Jean Ann dug out of some belongings during a phone call Monday, she said. He first suffered a stroke that year, she said, and gradually stepped back from his law practice. He still made “the rounds,” she said; he had a habit of visiting the courthouse and grocery store and post office most days, even after the stroke.
The two were married more than 47 years, Jean Ann said, a relationship bound together in adventures around the globe, traveling to Jamaica first, on their honeymoon, and later to Austria, Alaska and other points in-between. Home, though, was where his heart was.
“He loved Anniston. He loved the people,” Jean Ann said.
Oglesby served as a defense attorney for years. His upbeat attitude left an impression on his colleagues. Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell met Oglesby in 1992, Howell said by phone Tuesday, years after Oglesby began practicing in Anniston. Oglesby’s courtroom behavior became something of a model for Howell, then an attorney himself.
“In law school they teach you the law, but not how to practice the law,” Howell said. “He was kind and also effective. He was a good lawyer, he really was.”
Attorneys respected him for his ability to represent his clients in the inherently adversarial court process without leaving decency and dignity at the door.
“That was a huge impression he made on me as a young lawyer, and a I took a lot of that temperament with me to the bench,” Howell said. “You can rule on a case and be respectful about it. You don’t have to belittle anyone. ... He had an impact on lawyers in the county.”
Sam Monk, now general counsel for Jacksonville State University, worked alongside Oglesby in the ’70s. Monk remembered him as a fun-loving personality, who didn’t take himself too seriously, something that resonated with juries.
“When a lawyer tries to take themselves too seriously, juries pick up on that,” Monk said. “They trusted what he said and what he did. He didn’t try to pull the wool over their eyes.”
Jean Ann seemed to enjoy talking about her husband’s complexities; on the one hand, he was trouble, she said. He liked to goof around. On their first date, he showed up at her door and the first thing he said to Jean Ann, all dolled up and ready to go, was “May I have two aspirin?” She wasn’t quite sure who she’d agreed to see that night.
“But we went out, had a blast, started dating and got married,” Jean Ann said. “Forty-seven-and-a-half years later, here I am.”
But he was also kind; she called him the “last Southern gentleman,” who held open doors for ladies and said “yes ma’am” and “yes sir” without fail, and would find conversation wherever it could be had.
“There’s not another one like him,” she said, “and there won’t ever be.”