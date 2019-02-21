No one expected John Langston to survive the injuries he sustained in an assault at the Calhoun County Jail in December, including his family. But, his sister Linda Langston said, “He’s made a miraculous recovery — physically.”
Langston, 75, was assaulted in the jail on Dec. 8, allegedly by Camerin Thomas, 25, who has since been charged with attempted murder. Thomas waived his preliminary hearing on Feb. 13, which his attorney, Derek Walton, said would allow him immediate access to the state’s case files about his client.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said at the time of the attack that Langston’s injuries were severe enough to warrant rushing him to UAB Hospital. According to his family, he had bleeding in and around his brain and six broken ribs. He was in a coma until the end of December, only partially regaining consciousness after. Linda said he became lucid in February, also regaining his appetite and a trademark flirtatious nature with nurses. The problem, she said, is that his mind is broken.
“They did a psychiatric test on him and one of the questions was, ‘Who is the president,’ and he said it was Richard Nixon,” she said.
His memory flits from clear to muddled by the minute, Linda said. He asked Lorraine Langston, his other sister, “When is Lorraine coming?” and also asked about the arrival of his niece, who died six years ago. He can’t remember the attack at all, Linda said.
Now the family is unsure what will happen to Langston, who is physically healthy enough to return to jail, and too well physically to be accepted to a long-term care facility.
Langston was arrested Dec. 4 for shoplifting in Oxford, according to his family. Oxford Magistrate Crystal Howard said the charge was issued after he had allegedly stolen a set of bracelets that cost $14.99. His probation was revoked and county deputies took him to the jail soon after.
Howard said the victim in the shoplifting case declined to press charges after learning the circumstances of Langston’s injuries, and Chief Deputy John Garlick said that Langston has no outstanding charges with Calhoun County.
Linda said he was just days from an appointment with a psychiatrist to test for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia before he was arrested. Their mother and aunts all died of Alzheimer’s, she said, and she believes he has it now, in addition to brain damage diagnosed at UAB.
He doesn’t seem to feel pain even though his ribs haven’t fully healed, Linda said, and he tries to escape the hospital, much like he escaped Lorraine’s care before the alleged theft. He wandered into another patient’s room this week and struck a nurse who tried to stop him, Linda said, though the nurse wasn’t injured.
“That was a whole game-changer for us,” she said. “John would never do that, he would never hit a female.”
Linda said that because he can feed himself and go to the bathroom on his own, he’s too healthy to be accepted to a long-term care facility where the family has been trying to place him for the last two weeks. She said the social worker on the case may be able to get Langston in with a less intensive level of care, but it’s uncertain.
The social worker declined to comment by phone Thursday.
Linda said she’s afraid Langston will end up in the care of Lorraine, 80, again, leaving the door open to another incident.
“My poor sister, she said ‘I don’t know how much I can bear,’” Linda quoted her as saying. “‘What if he tries to hurt me?’”