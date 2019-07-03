JACKSONVILLE — This Fourth of July rings a little different for Lucelly Giordano, a native of Colombia living in Jacksonville. As of June 11, Giordano can celebrate the holiday as a United States citizen.
On Tuesday at her hair salon on Pelham Road, Giordano, dressed in a red, white and blue shirt accessorized with American flag earrings, recalled coming to the United States on a 90-day K-1 fiancée visa Feb. 15, 2014.
“I came here because I was in love with a beautiful American man,” said Giordano. “He’s my life.”
In 2013, Lucelly was still living in Colombia, but her sister was in Jacksonville encouraging Steve Giordano to pursue a relationship with Lucelly. After Steve saw a picture of Lucelly in a long floral dress, he wasted no time. They would video-call one another every night prior to meeting in her home country close to a year later. Lucelly said she knew she loved him before they met.
“He was more handsome than he was on the computer. A thousand times better than the computer,” Lucelly said. “He also has a good heart.”
Their decision to marry and move to the United States was easy because of their strong connection, but also rough because Steve didn’t speak Spanish and Lucelly didn’t speak English.
After 45 years of living in Colombia, assimilating into American culture was difficult for Lucelly because of the language barrier and the rigorous citizenship process.
After proving to be a law-abiding resident for five years, applicants must go through biometrics, which study people’s physiological and behavioral characteristics. Medical tests are also conducted to check for vaccinations and potential diseases, lots of forms are filled out, and finances are checked to make sure there is nothing suspicious. Steve estimated the process cost them around $5,500, but Lucelly said it’s hard to determine an exact cost.
“With one form, we send $1,000. Another form, we send $850,” Lucelly said. “But a person who is working can pay for that. It’s not impossible to pay. It costs money like everything else, but it’s nothing we cannot pay.”
Once an applicant meets all of those requirements, they must pass an American history test. The test was “hard, hard, hard,” according to Lucelly.
“You have to take history test where you read and write in English,” Lucelly said. “When I came here, I didn’t speak one word of English. It was very hard, but God blessed me.”
Lucelly also wasn’t able to work at first because she did not have a Social Security number. Even after she obtained one, working was not as easy as simply finding a job.
Despite working as a cosmetologist for 20 years in Colombia, she could not continue working in the same profession without taking the test required to practice cosmetology in the United States.
“I no speak English. How do I understand what they ask me?” Lucelly recalled thinking.
After months of waking up at 4 a.m. to study and complete practice tests with her husband, Lucelly went to take her cosmetology test in Huntsville. The fate of her career rested on a test she knew she wouldn’t be able to understand. Her only option was to pray that all of her experience in Colombia would be enough to pass.
“I said ‘God, if I do something wrong, please don’t let it be today,’” Lucelly said.
Lucelly passed the exam with a perfect score. She remembers being shocked, but also thankful to be able to start working in the United States. To her, being a cosmetologist is not work.
“No, I don’t have to work,” Lucelly said. “I have to go to my salon and I love my salon.”
Even though the process was stressful, Lucelly said, it was worth it to “do it right.” She said she’s proud to be an American citizen and likes to say she is “very patriotic.” Now that she has full citizenship, she and Steve want her oldest son, who is a doctor in Colombia, to join them and her youngest son in America.
“We have a beautiful life here in the United States. I have a good man, good person in my life,” Lucelly said. “I have my salon, my customers. They are my other family. I love each of them. I am happy here.”