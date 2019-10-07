A Jacksonville man remained in jail Monday after, police said, he sexually abused a woman and attacked her last week.
Jacksonville police charged the 34-year-old man with first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree domestic violence.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said the man and his girlfriend got into an argument around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on Fourth Avenue Northeast when he pulled her into a bedroom and got on top of her.
Wood said the man proceeded to bite her, pull off her pants and fondle her before she escaped and ran to the kitchen. According to Wood, the man pulled the woman back into the bedroom, but she escaped again and called 911.
Wood said police arrested the man at the scene after they arrived. The woman declined medical treatment, he said.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 for a preliminary hearing
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine, according to state law.