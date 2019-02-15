JACKSONVILLE — Soon Jacksonville residents won’t have to visit the university or Oxford to get their fix of Chick-Fil-A, if plans progress for a full-fledged version of the famous chicken joint.
If chicken’s not your preference, a restaurant that goes by the name Heirloom Taco also has plans for a Jacksonville location. Both businesses will get development reviews Thursday at a meeting of the Jacksonville Planning Commission.
Attempts to reach the city’s director of planning and development, Mark Stephens, were unsuccessful Friday.
Heirloom Taco is expected to open on the square at 111 Ladiga St., according to the commission’s advance agenda. Chick-Fil-A is planning a location between Cook Out and Jack’s at 500 Pelham Road.
The city currently owns the property where Heirloom Taco is planned. The Chick-Fil-A site was purchased by Florida-based HD Home LLC last July for $330,000, according to records at the county probate office.
Jacksonville residents already have two options to get Chick-Fil-A. Jacksonville State University has a location in its student center, though with a limited menu. The chicken sandwiches are also sold at Gamecock football games.