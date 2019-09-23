JACKSONVILLE — In a regular meeting Monday night, the Jacksonville City Council approved the city’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
“I’d like to thank everyone for their hard work on this,” Councilman Tony Taylor said at the meeting.
The council held six workshops to discuss the details of the budget, which passed unanimously Monday night with the addition of a 2 percent cost of living adjustment for workers of the Water Works, Gas and Sewer Board.
“I think these are the smoothest budget meetings we’ve ever had,” said Councilman Jerry Parris.
The budget, which features a new part-time information technology staffer as well as a few new vehicles for city departments, was approved Monday night ahead of the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions, and we thank all of our department heads and Bert,” said Council President Sandra Sudduth, referring to City Administrator Albertha Grant.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, the council awarded the bid for the city’s garbage collection and disposal to Republic Services.
“Republic Services is who we’ve had before, and they’ve done a good job for us,” said Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith. “They’re also the low bid.”
At the end of the meeting, the council adjourned into a closed-door executive session, citing a discussion of the reputation, character, physical condition, professional competence or mental health of individuals as well as a discussion with their attorney of pending litigation.
In other business, the council:
— Authorized Smith to sign a memorandum of understanding with Jacksonville State University regarding educational opportunities for criminal justice students with the Police Department.
— Authorized Smith to sign a grant application for a justice assistance grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
— Declared October 2019 to be domestic violence awareness month in the city.