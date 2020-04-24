You are the owner of this article.
Injured first responders recovering after wind storm

900 local customers remain without power, down from 14,000, officials say

Two first responders struck by a falling tree responding to Thursday’s storms remained in stable condition Friday, according to their supervisors. 

Anniston Fire Department firefighter Walker Kent and Anniston EMS emergency medical technician Evie Waddell were among several first responders struck by a tree that toppled over while they rescued an Anniston resident from a mobile home. Another tree had already fallen on the structure, shoved over by damaging winds that yanked down power lines and knocked trees onto roads throughout Calhoun County that morning. 

During an update on the storm streamed via social media from the county’s Unified Command Center in Jacksonville, Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins said Kent is recovering from a significant back injury at home after being released from UAB Hospital. 

Waddell, meanwhile, suffered broken ribs and neck fractures during the incident, Anniston EMS owner Johnny Warren said. Whether she will need surgery is uncertain, he said, but her condition is stable and her injuries are not life-threatening. 

“We’ve never had to deal with an injury of this kind on any of our people,” Warren said. “We’re just learning to deal with it ourselves.”

Crowdfunding efforts for both Kent and Waddell had been created to raise money for medical costs; Kent’s can be found on gofundme.com with a goal of $8,000, and Waddell’s can be found at fundly.com with a goal of $7,000. Both were created by co-workers. 

“We ask that everyone keep them in your prayers,” Collins said. 

According to EMA director Michael Barton, Thursday’s wind storm knocked out electrical power for 14,000 county residents. As of Friday afternoon, 900 still had no power. The EMA received 110 reports of damage throughout the county, and trees fell on about three dozen houses, he said. A few water-pumping stations had been without power, he said, though all but one had been resolved by Alabama Power during the day. The EMA delivered a power generator to the last pump station to keep water flowing overnight for residents. 

Crews from the county VOAD, or Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, were still clearing trees, limbs and other debris, Barton said. 

According to Nathan Owen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Calera, wind speeds recorded at the Anniston Regional Airport were only between 15 and 20 mph, though some pockets of faster-moving air might have traveled through the area. 

“With all the storms we’ve been having, the ground was pretty saturated ahead of time, and it’s greening up; with the leaves coming out on trees, they really catch the wind a lot better,” Owen said. “If you’ve got saturated ground with full leaves, it kind of helps uproot trees.” 

Owen said there would likely be some light storms over the weekend, but the current forecast showed no likely severe weather. 

Barton said that county residents who need help after the storm should dial 211 to be connected to helpful resources. 

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560. 

