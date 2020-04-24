Injured first responders recovering after wind storm

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Two first responders struck by a falling tree responding to Thursday’s storms remained in stable condition Friday, according to their supervisors.
Anniston Fire Department firefighter Walker Kent and Anniston EMS emergency medical technician Evie Waddell were among several first responders struck by a tree that toppled over while they rescued an Anniston resident from a mobile home. Another tree had already fallen on the structure, shoved over by damaging winds that yanked down power lines and knocked trees onto roads throughout Calhoun County that morning.
Falling trees smashed into this house on Saks Road during a Thursday morning wind storm.
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. This is the home of James Pattrerson on Sakston Rd. where a large tree fell on his two cars and house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. A tree smashed the home of Josh Johnson on Saks Road. Crews cut the tree off the house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell over a house on Saks Rd. during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
During an update on the storm streamed via social media from the county’s Unified Command Center in Jacksonville, Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins said Kent is recovering from a significant back injury at home after being released from UAB Hospital.
Waddell, meanwhile, suffered broken ribs and neck fractures during the incident, Anniston EMS owner Johnny Warren said. Whether she will need surgery is uncertain, he said, but her condition is stable and her injuries are not life-threatening.
“We’ve never had to deal with an injury of this kind on any of our people,” Warren said. “We’re just learning to deal with it ourselves.”
Power crews had restored service for about 5,000 customers by this afternoon, leaving 8,000 in Calhoun County without electricity after a powerful morning wind storm. More rough weather could arrive later today, forecasters say.
“We ask that everyone keep them in your prayers,” Collins said.
According to EMA director Michael Barton, Thursday’s wind storm knocked out electrical power for 14,000 county residents. As of Friday afternoon, 900 still had no power. The EMA received 110 reports of damage throughout the county, and trees fell on about three dozen houses, he said. A few water-pumping stations had been without power, he said, though all but one had been resolved by Alabama Power during the day. The EMA delivered a power generator to the last pump station to keep water flowing overnight for residents.
According to Nathan Owen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Calera, wind speeds recorded at the Anniston Regional Airport were only between 15 and 20 mph, though some pockets of faster-moving air might have traveled through the area.
“With all the storms we’ve been having, the ground was pretty saturated ahead of time, and it’s greening up; with the leaves coming out on trees, they really catch the wind a lot better,” Owen said. “If you’ve got saturated ground with full leaves, it kind of helps uproot trees.”
Owen said there would likely be some light storms over the weekend, but the current forecast showed no likely severe weather.
Barton said that county residents who need help after the storm should dial 211 to be connected to helpful resources.
Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.