 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Human skull found off Noble Street

A person discovered a human skull “far off the road way” of Noble Street Monday afternoon, Anniston authorities say. 

According to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles, a person who wishes to remain anonymous found the skull amongst some debris and called law enforcement. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.