Human skull found off Noble Street

A person discovered a human skull “far off the road way” of Noble Street Monday afternoon, Anniston authorities say.
According to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles, a person who wishes to remain anonymous found the skull amongst some debris and called law enforcement.
Anniston police responded to the 2600 block of Noble Street and searched the area and recovered the skull. No other remains were found, according to a news release.
“This case is under investigation and we will be working to determine the skull’s identity,” the news release stated.
Bowles said that the remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for processing and possible identification through means such as dental or DNA analysis.
“We would like to ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000,” the release stated.
