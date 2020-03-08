How to watch a mountain bike race: For NICA fans, the trick is finding the right spot

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Participants hit the trails. McClellan's mountain bike trails was the scene of a big race by high school kids in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Two dozen high school girls waited anxiously at the starting line, each on a knobbly-tired mountain bike.
“Five, four, three, two, one.”
A cheer rose up from the crowd. Cowbells rang. The girls pedaled up the hill and around the corner.
And the crowd waited.
That was the scene Sunday as roughly 600 middle- and high-school aged mountain bikers gathered at McClellan for Anniston’s first competition sponsored by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
The race is a new addition to Anniston’s growing yearly schedule of bicycle races, something local officials have long hoped would bring a wave of tourism into the city. Blessed with wooded hills and a dedicated core of cycling enthusiasts, Calhoun County has managed to draw big crowds for events such as the Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Fest and the Cheaha Challenge.
Sunday’s race added about 2,000 new visitors to the area’s count of tourists, based on NICA’s estimates. That’s based on the notion that the average racer brings 2.5 people — siblings, parents, grandparents, and so on — along for the event. Most of those people come from outside Calhoun County, though the local area had at least four high school teams in the race: Jacksonville, Oxford, Donoho and a Cheaha composite team for kids whose school doesn’t have a mountain biking team.
Approximately 600 high-school-age competitive mountain bikers showed up at the McClellan Bike Trails Saturday to warm up for the trail’s first National Interscholastic Cycling Association race, an event organizers hope will become a fixture on a growing high school mountain biking circuit
But what do those 2.5 people do, when the cyclists round the corner and vanish into the woods? How do fans keep track of who’s winning — heck, where’s the fun? — when the fans are stuck in one place and the competitors are whizzing by?
“It’s all about finding the right place,” said Steve Roberson, an assistant coach for the Red Mountain team, which includes kids from Gardendale, Birmingham, Homewood and surrounding cities.
Roberson waited at what, on a normal day, would be the trailhead for the McClellan bicycle trails. It’s a simple gap in the woods, across from a parking lot, where a bike trail heads up a wooded hillside.
On most days, the trailhead is an easy thing to miss, though it’s seen a steady stream of cyclists since its opening last year. On Sunday, the trailhead seemed like the center of the action, with fans crowded along either side of the racers’ path.
Roberson said it’s one of the best things about the new McClellan trail: with no foliage on the trees, you can see riders making several turns as they top the first hill. Or you can walk a little further in and wait for their return.
“You can sort of meander up the return trail, and you can see them coming back,” he said. “You can see the anguish on their faces.”
McClellan's mountain bike trails was the scene of a big race by high school kids in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Participants hit the trails. McClellan's mountain bike trails was the scene of a big race by high school kids in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Still there are 4.3 miles of trail here, which means no one’s going to see all the action. Sunday’s race was the first held on the trail, and spectators didn’t even know when to expect the riders to come back. (The trail is built to be appropriate for a sixth-grade competitor; older racers do more circuits on the 4.3 mile track than racers in the younger heats.)
Pat Sanders of Huntsville acknowledged that it’s not really a spectator sport, in the way that some other sports are. Many fans are past participants, he said.
Sanders is the rare fan who showed up just to watch a race. His son Dawson is no longer with the Huntsville Trailblazers, having moved up to the biking team at King University in Tennessee. He wore a Trailblazers shirt to the event, but Sanders said team rivalries in mountain biking aren’t the same as in other sports.
“In other sports, like hockey, people almost act like the other team is the enemy,” Sanders said. “Here, you go sit and eat with them, hang out in their tent, you go ride together like friends.”
Almost as if on cue, Sanders stopped to cheer for Madelyn Roberson, Steve Roberson’s daughter and a star of the Red Mountain team, who was first to come down off the hill after the first lap in the race.
Sanders said that to really see the race, a spectator has to keep moving, into the woods, where it’s possible to see multiple trails at once. And dozens of spectators did just that, following a paved path into the trees, passing through an outdoor amphitheater, balance-walking on downed pine trees to cross a muddy patch of forest floor, they made their way out to the switchbacks and hilltops.
Mike Garner of Pelham set up a hammock halfway up the first hill, where he lay ringing a cowbell at passing riders. If this were the Talladega Superspeedway, he’d be in the infield.
“It’s just nice being out in the woods,” Garner said.
Watching racers go by is just fine with Garner. He’s a veteran of Anniston bike races, coming here in past years to do cyclocross, the punishing competition in which racers sometimes pick up and carry their bikes. Garner’s 11-year-old daughter, Quinn, stood nearby, also with a cowbell, but suited up in a Pelham Panthers uniform. She would race later in the day.
“It’s fun to watch the kids race, rather than racing,” he said.