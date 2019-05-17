The thousands of Cheaha Challenge cyclists and U.S. Canine Biathlon dog handlers in Calhoun County this weekend can expect clear weather for the events, forecasts say.
“It’s not a bad outlook this weekend in the Anniston area,” said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Calera. “There will be very comfortable conditions in the morning, but it will get sunny and hot later on, possibly reaching 90 degrees. You definitely want to stay hydrated if you’re out.”
Holmes said temperatures could be in the 60s early on Saturday and Sunday. Cheaha Challenge biking begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Holmes said there was very little chance of rain in Calhoun County during the day on Saturday and Sunday, but a possibility of a storm system entering the area late Sunday evening.