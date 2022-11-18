Holiday gas prices slightly lower; turkey prices flying higher

Area motorists planning to pack up the family car for a Thanksgiving journey are not expected to see much of a change from current gas prices — which might help to save for the cost of the turkey this year.
According to the American Automobile Association, Calhoun County gas prices were registering an average of $3.25 per gallon as of Friday morning. That price is lower than the national average of $3.70 per gallon and the state average of $3.26 per gallon.
Georgia gas prices average $3.14 per gallon, Tennessee ranks at $3.25 per gallon, Mississippi is $3.16 and Florida is $3.49.
The Calhoun County prices had dropped two cents overnight and have decreased 15 cents over the past month. The local price one year ago was $3.11 per gallon.
Etowah County currently boasts the lowest area gas price, $3.14 per gallon.
“Increasing supply and falling gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower,” AAA reported in a Friday press release. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving.”
“While the national average has barely budged, there are now about 13 states with some stations selling gas below $3 a gallon,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “More gas stations could follow, which may be a big help with road trip budgeting as Thanksgiving approaches.”
Whatever is saved on fuel may have to be used for turkey purchases.
The USDA reports the price of an 8-to-16-pound turkey has risen from $1.15 a pound last year to $1.47 a pound currently.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told media outlets this month an outbreak of the avian flu has killed more than eight million turkeys this year and some local farms have raised fewer of the birds due to increased animal feed costs.
”Some of the turkeys that are being raised right now for Thanksgiving may not have the full amount of time to get to 20 pounds,” Vilsack said. “I don't think you're going to have to worry about whether or not you can carve your turkey on Thanksgiving. It's going to be there, maybe smaller, but it'll be there.”