Holiday gas prices slightly lower; turkey prices flying higher

Area motorists planning to pack up the family car for a Thanksgiving journey are not expected to see much of a change from current gas prices — which might help to save for the cost of the turkey this year.

According to the American Automobile Association, Calhoun County gas prices were registering an average of $3.25 per gallon as of Friday morning. That price is lower than the national average of $3.70 per gallon and the state average of $3.26 per gallon.