Calhoun County Commission Chairman Tim Hodges said Thursday that his decision to run for revenue commissioner — cutting short his county commission term — was just as abrupt as it appeared.
“It was really a last-minute decision,” Hodges said, in comments before Thursday’s regular commission meeting at the county administration building in Anniston.
Hodges on Nov. 8 announced via social media that he intended to run for the revenue commissioner position, an elected county post that oversees tax collection and assessment, in 2020. No one else in either the Democratic or Republican parties had qualified by the deadline, just hours after Hodges’ post.
Unless an independent candidate emerges — rare in local races — Hodges will assume the revenue commissioner position in 2021. That would require him to leave the County Commission more than a year before his term ends, in 2022.
Hodges said Thursday that he’d wanted the revenue job for some time. He was one of the first people to run for the position when it was created in 2002. He said he had no plan to run in 2020 until he heard, a day before the qualifying deadline, that current commissioner Karen Roper wasn’t seeking re-election.
“I just enjoy serving and helping people,” Hodges said of his desire for the revenue position.
Hodges made the comments after a work session for a brief meeting in which the commission voted on several matters, including a lease agreement that would allow the 7th Circuit Court Major Crimes unit to use the former Berman-Gayle department store building on Noble Street until at least October.
Berman-Gayle, on the 1100 block of Noble, closed in 2001, and the building now belongs to the county. The Major Crimes Unit, a multi-agency law enforcement task force, set up shop in the building a month ago, county administrator Mark Tyner said. The unit had been in a downtown building near the county courthouse, Tyner said, but had to move in part because of the shuffling of city agencies that has taken place with the planned construction of a federal courthouse on the old site of City Hall.
No dollar amount was listed in the lease motion passed Thursday, but county attorney Gloria Floyd said the task force would pay $25,000 this year for use of the site. Tyner said that money would offset the cost of remodeling to prepare the building.
“Rather than losing this operation to some other place, like McClellan, we want to keep it downtown,” Hodges said.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved an agreement with the Alabama secretary of state’s office that, according to Tyner, would allow people to file documents for the creation of a new business electronically from the probate judge’s office.
— Placed two properties, 804 Maxanna Ave. near Anniston and 88 Church St. in Alexandria, on the nuisance properties list.
— Voted to cancel the commission’s regular meeting for the last half of November, which falls on Thanksgiving.
The commission holds its next meeting Dec. 12.