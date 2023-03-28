 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hobson City documentary makes hometown debut

Hobson City doc

Filmmaker Theo M. Moore II is introduced by Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory at the recent Black History celebration following the showing of Moore’s documentary, ‘Hobson City: From Peril to Promise.’

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

HOBSON CITY — A movie documenting the history of Hobson City had a hometown premiere showing last week for its residents.

“Hobson City: From Peril to Promise,” a 30-minute film recalling the town’s history and people who played an important role therein, was shown as part of the town’s Black History celebration on Saturday.

Hobson City doc poster

A movie poster for the documentary ‘Hobson City: From Peril to Promise’ features former Hobson City Mayor Judge L. Stringer.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.