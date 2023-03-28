Hobson City documentary makes hometown debut

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Filmmaker Theo M. Moore II is introduced by Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory at the recent Black History celebration following the showing of Moore’s documentary, ‘Hobson City: From Peril to Promise.’
HOBSON CITY — A movie documenting the history of Hobson City had a hometown premiere showing last week for its residents.
“Hobson City: From Peril to Promise,” a 30-minute film recalling the town’s history and people who played an important role therein, was shown as part of the town’s Black History celebration on Saturday.
The documentary was written, produced and directed by Anniston High School graduate Theo M. Moore, who is the chairman and executive director of Hiztorical Vision Productions.
Although its major local premiere was last week, the film was released in 2019 and has already won several awards including the Best Historical Documentary Award at the 2019 Georgia Documentary Film Festival.
The film features the recollections of many town notables including Mayor Alberta McCrory, former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher, state Rep. Barbara Boyd and former Mayor Robert Pyles.
Memories of the former Calhoun County Training School, C.E. Hanna Elementary are documented as well as the “Chitlin Circuit,” the tour route many black entertainers took to visit Black communities where they knew they would have a safe place to perform at a time when Hobson City had a vibrant nightlife for African-Americans.
Legendary performers James Brown, Sam Cooke, Redd Foxx and Louis Armstrong are only a few of many who once appeared on a Hobson City stage.
The film also tells the stories of those who played important roles in the town’s history such as Coach James “Pappy” Dunn, former Mayor Judge L. Stringer and entrepreneur Cleve “Boss” Holloway.
McCrory said she had some reservations when Moore approached her about making the film.
“I said to him, ‘As long as you don’t make us look bad.’” McCrory said. “Everybody wants to come and talk about what we don’t have and what we can’t do. I wanted him to do exactly what he did in this documentary. This makes us look good to the world.”
Moore said after a few years as an educator he found there was a lot of history “that was not being recognized.”
“I wanted to turn all the research and work I had been doing into these small short films so our kids can learn about these things,” Moore said.
That led to his founding of the nonprofit Hiztorical Vision Productions, designed to tell the untold stories of African-Americans across the South.
“Our home base is Alabama so our first three projects have been here — Lowndes County, Hobson City and Africatown,” Moore said. “All are award-winning, but my greatest reward is giving people the platform to tell their stories. That’s where I get my passion from.”
“It has been an honor to come back home and do this for Hobson City,” Moore said.
The Hobson City film and Moore’s two other completed projects can be viewed for free at www.hiztoricalvp.org.