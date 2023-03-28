Hobson City dedicates FEMA building to Hutchings

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
HOBSON CITY — Hundreds packed Hobson City’s FEMA building Saturday as the city celebrated its annual Black History Program and honored a man whose works have served as a beacon of accomplishment in the city’s history.
William Hutchings, who served for decades as principal of both the Calhoun County Training School and C. E. Hanna Elementary School, was on hand to accept the city’s renaming of the FEMA building in his honor.
Hutchings was the first graduate of CCTC to be hired as the principal of what once was the only school where African-Americans in rural Calhoun County could receive a high school program before schools were integrated.
“He is known to some of us as ‘Hut’ and to some of us as ‘Coach,’” said Mayor Alberta McCrory. “I know William as Miss Della’s baby boy. He made some great strides here at the old training school and C.E. Hanna.”
“He came along at a time when his work was very crucial in the history of our country,” McCrory said. “He always wants to know everything is done right. With that kind of person in the classroom or in administration, you can’t imagine that school not being good. Education here continues to be good because of the foundation he laid.”
McCrory added Hutchings has been active in raising funds for the restoration of the C.E. Hanna Elementary School building.
“Like James Brown, I’m Black and I’m proud,” Hutchings said as he accepted the microphone and received a loud cheer from the audience. “Don’t you ever forget it because people have died to get us here.”
Hutchings recalled the marches in Montgomery and the obstacles he faced as a young black man seeking to be educated and to educate others.
“I believe the Good Lord had his hands on me,” Hutchings said.