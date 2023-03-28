 Skip to main content
Hobson City dedicates FEMA building to Hutchings

Hobson City FEMA renaming Talladega College choir

The Talladega College Choir uplifts the spirit of Hobson City’s annual Black History Program with song.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

HOBSON CITY — Hundreds packed Hobson City’s FEMA building Saturday as the city celebrated its annual Black History Program and honored a man whose works have served as a beacon of accomplishment in the city’s history.

William Hutchings, who served for decades as principal of both the Calhoun County Training School and C. E. Hanna Elementary School, was on hand to accept the city’s renaming of the FEMA building in his honor.

Hobson City FEMA renameing McCrory

Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory welcomes longtime educator Wlliam Hutchings to the podium as Hobson City dedicates the FEMA building in his honor.

