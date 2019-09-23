HEFLIN — The 22nd annual Highway 46 yard sale is set for this weekend and officials want motorists to exercise caution.
The 25-mile long yard sale begins in Heflin and snakes down Alabama 46 to the Georgia line, offering customers an eclectic variety of goods.
Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s mayor, said he wants everyone who comes through town to be safety conscious because of people who will be walking across the road looking for bargains and treasures.
“When you get further outside of town in the long stretches of road they’ll be intermittent spots of yard sellers their with their cars parked on the shoulder of the Highway 46,” said Rooks.
He said that traveling speeds are much greater on the highway than in the city limits, and he wants people to mindful of pedestrians.
“Our fire department has worked a few accidents along the way through there because of that,” Rooks said.
Patrick Nolen, fire chief at Turkey Heaven Volunteer Fire Department on Alabama 46, said extra traffic from the yard sale generatescongestion which has caused a delayed response to emergencies in the past.
“I have my command vehicle strategically placed in an area of our response zone and a plan of action for all emergencies to include who and what will respond to the emergency to ensure we are well prepared for anything,” Nolen said.
Nolen asks that yard sale customers keep their vehicles off the roadway to prevent traffic hazards.
“If you are looking for something, please park in a safe area and walk and look at it rather than trying to look at items from the roadway,” Nolen said.
Nolen wants to remind motorists to yield to emergency vehicles and give them the right-of-way.
Last year countless dealers dotted the winding route with gazebos, tents and tables offering antiques, collectibles and many one-of-a-kind items.
Rooks said the yard sale has turned into a much larger event than anyone expected and it does benefit the city.
Rooks said the event does not generate any revenue for the city from the sale of yard sale items.
“Where we see revenue generated is people that go through our fast foods or they stop and get gas and spend money in town while they are going through the yard sale,” said Rooks.
“It’s got our little town wrapped up,” said Rooks.