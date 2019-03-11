A two-vehicle crash 9 miles east of Heflin on Monday morning claimed the life of a Heflin man.
According to a news release from state troopers, 27-year-old Remington Clay Messer was driving east on U.S. 78 when his 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck collided with a westbound 2015 Freightliner at around 6:30 a.m. near the 187.2 mile marker.
Neither state troopers nor Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs were immediately available to provider additional details about the wreck.
The troopers’ news release said that Messer was pronounced dead at the scene and that the accident is under investigation.