Shortwave, long distance

Ham radio hobbyists share knowledge at Gadsden event

Scenes from the 2023 Gadsden Hamfest at the Etowah County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The hamfest was hosted by the Gadsden Amateur Radio Club K4JMC. The event attracted radio operators from various states. A vintage Zenith Transoceanic radio for sale. Photo by Bill Wilson

ATTALLA — A gathering at the Etowah County Fairgrounds Saturday brought out the importance of traditional wireless communication in the smartphone era.

The mostly older crowd at the fairgrounds were short-wave radio enthusiasts meeting for the 2023 Gadsden Hamfest, hosted by the Gadsden Amateur Radio Club. It’s an annual event where “hams” — citizens band operators — buy, sell and trade radio equipment.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.