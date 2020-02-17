Habitat breaks ground on new home during above-average rain season

Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County’s latest groundbreaking ceremony started with a prayer for good weather.
Baptist pastor Clint Vaughn joined members of Habitat’s board of directors and the Bolt family, the community organization’s most recent beneficiaries, in prayer Monday morning at the future site of their home on Coldwater Road. Just before, he’d recited part of Matthew 24 — the part with a wise man who built his house on solid rock instead of sand — and asked the divine for clear skies, or at least not so much rain.
“I’m glad the weather cooperated today,” said Jake Mathews, Habitat’s board president, standing under a slate gray sky at the groundbreaking. “We have been in a monsoon.”
Calhoun County is far above its average rainfall for this time of year, racking up 17.12 inches of rain since January 1, a total 9.75 inches over the average, according to Gary Goggins, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Calera station. Another 1 to 3 inches is expected through Wednesday.
The Bolt family — Geneva, 58, and Paige, 14 — should have their three-bedroom, two-bath home built this year. Geneva said she and Paige live on Airport Road, just beside Coldwater Creek, which she said has a foul smell, and right beside Interstate 20, which she said is both dangerous for Paige and too loud.
“In the middle of the night if someone has a blowout on a big truck, you just jump straight up out of bed,” Geneva said.
According to Amanda Pinson, Habitat’s executive director, homes take about nine months to build. She would know; the Calhoun County Habitat branch has constructed 157 homes since its founding in 1993, along with a slew of renovation projects for existing structures. Rain might slow the process some, she explained.
Materials and volunteers to build the foundation will arrive in mid-March, according to Larunda Jordan, Habitat’s construction coordinator on the house.
“We’ll have to pray for God’s perfect weather,” Jordan told the small crowd.
Geneva and Paige both said they were excited to get to work on their new home. Habitat is known for its “sweat equity” component in home construction, with clients obligated to spend 275 hours of building time either on their own or someone else’s home. Geneva used to work in a nursing home, she said, before a neck injury put her on disability. She can’t lift a hammer, but she said she could still paint.
“Just so long as it’s not above my head,” she said.
Once the home is finished, the Bolts will have about 1,200 square feet with an open floor plan, a yard for a puppy that Paige has been asking about, and an interest-free mortgage from Habitat. Pinson said the payment should be around $350 per month, including insurance and escrow.
“It’s going to be energy efficient and they’re going to have their own space,” Pinson said after the groundbreaking. “It just creates a totally new environment.”
Geneva, meanwhile, said she was thankful for the chance at a new home.
“It’s a great thing that they’re doing,” she said, pointing toward Pinson. “I praise God for putting her in my path.”