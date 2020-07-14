Group airs concerns over ex-officer's hiring by sheriff, other matters

At a meeting of the Anniston Police Citizen Advisory Committee Tuesday evening, members spoke about talking to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade after he hired Josh Doggrell, who had been fired five years ago from the Anniston Police Department.
While the committee can’t do anything about it, committee president David Baker said, he has concerns over Doggrell’s former ties to League of the South, a secessionist group, which has been included in the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of “hate groups.”
Doggrell may have met the qualifications to become a deputy, Baker said, but he didn’t feel that Doggrell should have been hired.
“I would not want anyone to stop me in the middle of the night and it be him,” Baker said.
Committee vice president Tim Brunson said Doggrell had been involved with a group that advocated secession from the United States, not a group akin to the Ku Klux Klan. However, Brunson said, Doggrell’s involvement was still inappropriate.
The league is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, and the organization was among those that marched in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 at the Unite the Right rally at which a counter-protester was killed. Doggrell told The Star that year he’d left the group after its leaders had “aligned themselves with the Klan.” Wade told The Star last week he doesn’t believe Doggrell is a racist.
Secretary Joanne Pope said the group planned to talk with Wade about Doggrell’s employment at 10 a.m. Friday at the Calhoun County Jail.
Meeting at Unity House, a small community center in a corner of Zinn Park, committee members also discussed whether Brunson should continue his membership while he runs for mayor of Anniston.
Brunson said he’d step down from his position if elected as mayor. He said the committee’s bylaws didn’t require him to step down during his campaign, but he was willing to if other group members were uncomfortable with it.
The committee also reviewed complaints from the community.
Baker said he had heard from a man in his 70s who had been pulled over because he was in a “drug infested area.” Another man complained that he had been given a ticket for not wearing a seat belt, even though he had been wearing a seat belt, Baker said.
Committee member John Buchanan said his grandson had been pulled over by an officer who had been looking for a gray Altima, even though he was driving a white Altima.
Capt. Justin Sanford, who was at the meeting, said he’d look into the incidents.
The meeting was also attended by City Manager Steven Folks and Calhoun County Democrats member Jim Williams.
Williams said after the meeting there were several reasons that he came, including the nationwide racial tensions between police and members of the Black community.
When it came to Doggrell’s hiring, Williams said, he was “of mixed minds.” He said he didn’t condone racist activities, but he understands that people can change.