Grand Funk Railroad postpones OPAC show

OXFORD — Local fans of the ’60s rock group Grand Funk Railroad will have to wait until fall to hear the “American Band” live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
The group, known best for its hits “The Loco-Motion,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “We’re An American Band” have had to reschedule most of its 2023 tour dates due to an “artist injury.”
The original OPAC appearance date of Sunday, April 23, was already close to being a sell-out for the venue, with only a limited number of balcony seats remaining available.
Ticket holders for that performance will still be able to use them for the rescheduled date of 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, or obtain a refund if requested before April 23.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.