Governor proclaims September Sepsis Awareness Month

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation recognizing the month of September as Sepsis Awareness Month in Alabama and is encouraging Alabamians to learn the signs and symptoms and to seek treatment when needed.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, sepsis is a serious condition both inside the hospital and in the community.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.