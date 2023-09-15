Governor proclaims September Sepsis Awareness Month

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation recognizing the month of September as Sepsis Awareness Month in Alabama and is encouraging Alabamians to learn the signs and symptoms and to seek treatment when needed.
According to the Alabama Hospital Association, sepsis is a serious condition both inside the hospital and in the community.
The AHA says Alabama has the second highest rate of sepsis in the country based on data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The CDC also states that sepsis claims the lives of 350,000 adults each year in the United States — more than from prostate cancer, breast cancer and opioid overdoses combined.
“Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage and organ failure,” said Donald E. Williamson, M.D., president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Staff at our hospitals work very hard to catch the condition early and treat it, but it’s also important that members of the public do their part to avoid hospitalization.
Williamson said individuals remembering the acronym, “TIME” can help — abnormal Temperature, signs of an Infection, Mental decline and Extremely ill (severe pain or shortness of breath).
If they notice any of these signs and symptoms, they should contact a healthcare provider for further instruction.
Experts state that for every hour that treatment is delayed for individuals with sepsis, the risk of death increases by 8 percent. In addition, older adults should be particularly watchful as 80 percent of sepsis patients are 50 years of age or older. However, children can also become septic and there are signs for them as well.
“We urge all Alabamians to learn the signs and symptoms and to share this information with their friends, families and co-workers,” Williamson said. “It’s a condition we should all take seriously and one that if caught early can often be successfully treated.”