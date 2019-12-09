Alabama Republican leaders removed a candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat from the 2020 ballot Sunday, leaving incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, unopposed for the GOP nomination.
“I certainly thought I was a Republican,” said Thomas Casson, the Auburn resident who was removed from the ballot. “I pledged allegiance to the party.”
Party officials removed Casson and two other people from the party’s 2020 candidate list after a set of hearings Sunday to respond to challenges filed against candidates.
A GOP official in November challenged Casson’s candidacy claiming that he’s not a genuine Republican. Party officials on Monday would not comment on the reasons for Casson’s removal from the list.
“These things happen in executive session and we can only confirm that he has been removed,” said Jeannie Faherty, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Republican Party.
Casson, technically Thomas “Sick of DC” Casson after a legal name change, has run for the 3rd District before on an anti-incumbent platform. In 2014, he challenged Rogers for the GOP nomination, saying the House had “become a retirement home where people go and die” and promising to leave after two terms if elected. He also criticized sitting Republican lawmakers for doing too little to cut spending. Rogers won the nomination and went on to win the general election.
In 2018, Casson announced a run as an independent, saying he’d grown frustrated with the party’s handling of scandals such as the ethics conviction for former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard and the resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley amid accusations about an extramarital affair and charges of campaign finance violations.
Official recognition as an independent candidate requires thousands of signatures, and Casson didn’t make it onto the ballot in 2018. This year he filed again to run as a Republican, saying he was satisfied with the current direction of the party.
Republican Party qualifying forms typically require candidates to pledge that they’ll support the party’s policies and candidates, a practice Democrats have often ridiculed as a “loyalty oath.” It’s unclear how often party-loyalty challenges actually remove candidates from the ballot, because the party typically doesn’t cite reasons for its decisions.
Attempts to reach incumbent Rogers for comment Monday morning were not immediately successful. Casson’s disqualification means Rogers will face Democrat Adia Winfrey, a Talladega resident and psychologist, in the November general election. Winfrey is running unopposed for her party’s nomination.
Faherty, the GOP spokeswoman, said that the party on Sunday also disqualified Jim Bonner, who was in the running as a party delegate for Donald Trump, and Dekalb County judge candidate Steve Whitmire.
Faherty didn’t cite reasons for those disqualifications.
Whitmire identified as a Democrat in campaign finance documents as late as last year.
Bonner ran for Public Service Commission as a Republican last year, though the party refused to certify votes for him after media reports connected him to antisemitic social media posts.
Presidential candidates Rocky de la Fuente and Bill Weld remain on the GOP ballot after the Sunday hearings. De la Fuente ran for president as a Democrat in 2016 and Weld was the 2016 running mate for Libertarian Gary Johnson.
Casson said he wasn’t sure whether he would pursue legal action against the party, but he did say he would ask the party to return his $3,480 qualifying fee.
Asked who he’d vote for in November, Casson said he wasn’t sure.
“I can’t vote for a Democrat, so I’ll probably have to write myself in,” he said. “And I don’t think I’d be working against my case that I’m a loyal Republican voter. I am a Republican.”