An 83-year-old Florida woman was reported missing Wednesday in the Glencoe area, according to Glencoe police.
Glencoe Police Chief Alan Kelly said Lorene Virginia Collier, who lives in the Tampa area, was last seen before 6 p.m. Tuesday in Glencoe.
Kelly said Collier was in the area to celebrate her birthday on March 8, along with a brother’s birthday. He said she typically visits around this time each year.
According to Kelly, Collier visited one of her brothers’ homes in Glencoe on Tuesday. When she left, Kelly said, Collier told relatives she was headed to another brother’s home in Gadsden, but never arrived.
Kelly said Collier did not have a cell phone with her when she went missing.
Collier was reported missing Wednesday evening, Kelly said.
While she has not been diagnosed with dementia, Kelly said, Collier’s daughter told police that she had shown signs of memory loss.
Kelly said police do not believe foul play was involved in Collier’s disappearance.
“We believe she has possibly gotten lost,” Kelly said.
Kelly is described by authorities as a 5-foot-2-inch tall white woman weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She was driving a blue, 2019 Kia Optima at the time of her disappearance.