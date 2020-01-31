Girl Scout volunteers unload 91,200 cookie boxes for start of sales Saturday

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Volunteers met across the street from the McClellan Medical Mall early Friday morning to unload more than 91,000 cookie boxes from semi trailers. A handful of hardy souls braved the wind and cold and swung 7,600 cases — that’s 12 boxes of cookies each — like a conveyor belt from the trucks to the vehicles of about 40 troop leaders throughout the morning. When the sale officially begins tomorrow, fans can use theofficial Girl Scout Cookie Finder appto find a fix for their cookie cravings.
Some sly locals got started today, though.
Friday was cookie distribution day for the Northeast Alabama Girl Scouts in Anniston. Volunteers helped sort and load 7,600 cases of girl scout cookies. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
“We had a dude pull up here a little while ago and he said he’d finally found Mecca,” joked Paula Lott, chief volunteer, Jacksonville troop leader and service unit cookie manager for five counties. “We took his order and we’ll be delivering it this afternoon.”
This year sees theinclusion of Lemon Ups, which Lott described as a kind of butter cookie with a layer of lemon glaze, but the exit of Savannah Smiles, the powdered sugar-covered lemon cookies. Lott said she’s all about Tagalongs; Laura Elliot, chief girl experience officer for the council, said she’s into the Do-si-dos. Thin Mints and Samoas are still the top sellers, though, Lott said. The sale ends in mid-March.
Lott has been with the Girl Scouts since she was a kid, she said. Her daughter is already in college, but she’s still a troop leader because the scout experience was invaluable, she said.
“I got everything from it,” Lott said. “What it provides for the girls and what the girls learn, you can't buy that type of experience.”
Lott said that the money spent in Northeast Alabama will stay local, directly supporting the scout troops who sell the cookies. Some of the money will go into the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama’s cookie jar, and get spent on the 37-county council’s four summer camps, including the nearby Camp Cottaquilla.
The scouts will use their money for trips, outreach programs and anything else they might want, explained Elliot.
“Each troop decides how to use the money they raised,” she said.
She encouraged people to call the council at 800-734-4541 to find out how to register kids from kindergarten through 12th grade with a local troop, or learn how adults can volunteer. There’s always room for more volunteers, she said.
